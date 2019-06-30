BREAKING: Rishabh Pant to replace Vijay Shankar in India’s starting XI vs England in World Cup 2019

Ahead of the upcoming India-England encounter in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday, 30 June, it has been announced that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace all-rounder Vijay Shankar in Team India’s starting XI for the game.

The match will hence become Pant’s Cricket World Cup debut after he got roped into the squad following opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s injury. Vijay Shankar, who became a squad regular after Dhawan’s injury recently picked up a slight toe injury while playing in India’s previous World Cup game against West Indies and the management has chosen to rest him while opting to go for the hard-hitting Pant at No.4.

It is ESPN Cricinfo that reported the news, just a while ago. Check out their tweet here:

Later, speaking about the change at the toss, Team India captain Virat Kohli said: “Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in.”

He further explained: “He [Pant] brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then it’s a different ball game.”

Both teams have also announced their playing XI in full:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.