Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs England – hourly weather forecast

Fans are understandably excited as Team India are just a few hours away from taking on hosts England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. One factor that always scares the fans is the weather around the venue. We’ll be bringing you the live weather updates right here, all you need to do is stay tuned.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, England will play host to the high-profile clash. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am local time (3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT/HKT) on 30th June, Sunday.

So, without any further ado, here are the weather updates from in and around Edgbaston.

India vs England, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 30th June, 12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm HKT, 7:00 am UK Time)

The British MET department said that on Saturday, 29 June, Birmingham temperatures reached close to 32 degrees Celcius at its peak, which should be good news for India as they are well-suited to such sunny conditions. It should also mean that rain or any other form of precipitation is likely to stay away, leading to the inference that we may go on to have a full match that is not interrupted in any manner.

On Sunday, 30 June, the temperature may not rise as much as it did on Saturday, but sunny conditions will still prevail. Probability of rain is predicted to be around 10 per cent or even lesser, which is good news as of right now, for fans of both teams.

For further understanding, here is a table that depicts the weather changes over the course of the day:

Stay tuned as we will keep bringing you more updates, until the match begins.