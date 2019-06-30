Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs England

India take on England in ODI 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

The Men in Blue can seal a semifinal spot with a victory over hosts England but, in truth, it’s the hosts that have it all to fight for in this titanic clash between two of the world’s best cricketing sides.

England have undergone somewhat of a slump in form following a strong start to the tournament, with back to back defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia. As a result, they now find themselves displaced from the top 4 thanks to Pakistan’s resurgence.

England can still qualify for the semifinals – but they need to beat India to ensure their destiny is in their hands.

India, on the other hand, roll into the contest as the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. That could also be due to the fact that they’ve only played 6 games but the Men in Blue will be confident nonetheless.

The number four spot in the batting line up still confuses, with Vijay Shankar unable to cement himself there yet and with Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings, perhaps a change may be in order.

For England, the proposed return of Jason Roy to the top of the order will be a big boost against India’s fast bowlers.

Watch out for all the usual suspects – Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

