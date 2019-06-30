WATCH: Classy Pakistan fans win hearts by cleaning stadium post World Cup encounter

Pakistan fans may have run into trouble against Afghanistan fans in the stands yesterday, but there have been moments of absolute class from them as well – as they displayed following the New Zealand game on 26 June.

Pakistan did the job on and off the field against New Zealand, with the players handing the Kiwis their first tournament loss and their fans acting like wonderful samaritans by cleaning up the Edgebaston stadium.

Set 241 to chase, an unbeaten century from Babar Azam saw the side through and kept their hopes of making it into the semifinals alive.

Both teams have since played one more game each, with Pakistan just about getting across the line against Afghanistan and New Zealand losing comprehensively to Australia.

The result sees the team in green move into the top 4. They will remain there if England slip up to India in their match today. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s progression also seems certain, having accumulated 11 points from 8 games.

You can watch the clip of the Pakistani fans cleaning up at Edgebaston after the New Zealand game below:

Pakistan still play Bangladesh in what could be a direct 4th spot decider, should India defeat England later today. Bangladesh have 7 points from 7 games while Pakistan have 9 from 8. Moreover, Bangladesh have a better net run rate as well.

