LIVE – Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs England

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs England encounter which will be played in Birmingham.

India are set to face England at a stage where the hosts are in desperate need of a win. Their semifinal hopes hang by a thread and another defeat could see them crash out of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are sitting pretty at the second spot on the points table, the hosts are down to fifth after Pakistan’s win over Afghanistan last night. A defeat tonight would mean that for a semifinal berth, they will have to depend on other results, which isn’t something they would prefer.

Therefore, expect the England team to come out all guns blazing in Edgbaston in a match which could well be a do-or-die one for them. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the India vs England encounter right here!

You can also catch the LIVE STREAM of the match on FOX Sports Asia. (Selected countries only)