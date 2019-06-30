Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Social media blasts Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib for gifting Pakistan the victory

Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan in dreamland after Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets Fakhar Zaman out on a duck

Pakistan went up against Afghanistan knowing that anything other than a win would leave their Cricket World Cup semi-finals hopes in tatters. However, the former champions came through in the end, beating Afghanistan in a thriller. However, Twitter was less than impressed with Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib after the match. 

It went until the last over but Pakistan sealed a much-needed win in the end. The South Asian side beat neighbours Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup nail-biter, thus keeping their semi-finals hopes alive. At one point, it looked as if the former champions would succumb to a defeat, with the Afghans getting rid of the top order. However, a good-knock from Imad Wasim ultimately sealed the win in their favour.

Many questioned the decisions taken by Afghanistan’s captain Gulbadin Naib in the final overs of the match. Here are some of the reactions from social media:

Pakistan will next face Bangladesh in their final Cricket World Cup group match.

