Social media blasts Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib for gifting Pakistan the victory

Pakistan went up against Afghanistan knowing that anything other than a win would leave their Cricket World Cup semi-finals hopes in tatters. However, the former champions came through in the end, beating Afghanistan in a thriller. However, Twitter was less than impressed with Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib after the match.

It went until the last over but Pakistan sealed a much-needed win in the end. The South Asian side beat neighbours Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup nail-biter, thus keeping their semi-finals hopes alive. At one point, it looked as if the former champions would succumb to a defeat, with the Afghans getting rid of the top order. However, a good-knock from Imad Wasim ultimately sealed the win in their favour.

Many questioned the decisions taken by Afghanistan’s captain Gulbadin Naib in the final overs of the match. Here are some of the reactions from social media:

Somebody literally is changing Gulbadin Naib's home page on Wikipedia lol. Btw what a performance by Imad under pressure.#PAKvsAFG #GulbadinNaib pic.twitter.com/24Kmn68u3y — Abhijeet M Sawant (@ABSawant) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin Naib is Afghanistan's captain in ODIs: He averages 21.65 with the bat.

He opened the batting vs Pakistan scoring 12. He averages 32.57 with the ball & has one wicket all tournament.

He bowled himself for 10 overs vs Pakistan, conceded 73 & was wicketless. 😳#PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/vDYa69kUd7 — bet365 (@bet365) June 29, 2019

#GulbadinNaib has to be investigated for match fixing #PAKvAFG — Cricket Info AFG (@cricketinfoAFG) June 29, 2019

*Pakistan in pressure

*A good bowler should be brought in to double the pressure

Gulbadin Naib:#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/mdepuNZlfd — saheel (@_saheel__) June 29, 2019

Remove #GulbadinNaib from the team or at least from captaincy @ACBofficials — Nasrat Omed (@NasratOmed) June 29, 2019

Another very good performance by #Afghanistan 👏👏and heartbreaking result..#GulbadinNaib Good job in helping #Pakistan win d match.. — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) June 29, 2019

Pakistan will next face Bangladesh in their final Cricket World Cup group match.