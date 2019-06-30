Cricket World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post Pakistan vs Afghanistan match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is officially now in its business end and the semifinal line up is slowly taking form. Australia are so far the only side to have booked a place for themselves in the last four and India are not too far behind. Pakistan, meanwhile, took a big step after beating Afghanistan.

It was a big day for Pakistan as they beat Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019. As a result of their win, the former champions move into a top-four spot, displacing hosts England. They now have nine points as compared to England’s eight, having played one game more.

There was some movement in the individual tables after the latest match. Here are the latest top run-scorer and top wicket-takers:

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 516 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 504 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 476 runs Joe Root (England): 432 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 414 runs Babar Azam (Pakistan): 378 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 338 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 327 runs Virat Kohli (India): 316 runs Usman Khwaja (Australia): 298 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)