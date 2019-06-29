Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs India, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the thirty-eighth encounter of the tournament will see England take on India.

June 30 brings another big match in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, as India face England in Edgbaston. The two sides are firm favourites for semi-finals and will look to retain their status after the match tomorrow.

India needs only a win to make it into the next round. England, meanwhile, must avoid defeat in their remaining matches to ensure the same.

When and where to watch England vs India live telecast and streaming

The England vs India encounter is set to be played at Edgbaston and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 30, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Liam Dawson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (Rishabh Pant), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami