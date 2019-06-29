Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs England – Predicted line ups

India are set to face England at a stage where the hosts are in desperate need of a win. Their semifinal hopes hang by a thread and another defeat could see them crash out of the tournament.

With stake as high as this, England are expected to come all guns blazing in an encounter which could see India fans outnumber the English at Edgbaston. There have been reports that opener Jason Roy might just be fit enough to take part in the encounter.

As far as India are concerned, they don’t have any injury problem and all their players, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are fit for the match. However, despite calls of dropping Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar, Team India will mostly go with the same XI.

Predicted line ups for India vs England

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

You can catch the LIVE STREAM of the India vs England encounter on FOX Sports Asia.