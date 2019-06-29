World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli comes out in defence of Vijay Shankar after all-rounder’s heavy criticism

India captain Virat Kohli has come out in defence of all-rounder Vijay Shakar. The India middle-order batsman and medium pace bowler hasn’t been at his best in the Cricket World Cup 2019 and has come under heavy scrutiny.

Kohli, however, believes that Shankar has had decent starts to his innings in all of the matches. He is of the opinion that the all-rounder is close to a big knock, which could be the turning point in his career.

“It’s a strange one because he had a decent game against Pakistan. I think against Afghanistan on that pitch he looked really assured. Shot selection, again, we discussed with him for that game. Last game, again, he came out, he looked really good, and he got a beautiful ball from Kemar Roach,” Kohli said during the pre-match press conference for the encounter against England.

“So you can’t really sit down and pinpoint things. But I personally felt he looked really solid. There’s not much that needs to be tinkered. Sometimes in cricket you just need a bit of luck to get over from 30 to 60, and then you play a defining knock for the team.

“He’s very close to that, and we’re very confident he’s going to end up playing that kind of knock for us,” he added.

India face England at Edgbaston in what is a crucial encounter for the hosts if they are to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

You can watch the match on FOX Sports Asia Live Stream.