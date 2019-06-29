WATCH: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans clash during Cricket World Cup encounter

Pakistan and Afghanistan face off in the latest Cricket World Cup match. While Afghanistan had no chance of making it to the semi-finals, Pakistan knew anything less than a win would leave them on the edge. However, as the players went up against each other on the pitch, their fans clashed off it.

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams clashed during their 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter. The video recorded by 5 News Australia shows the two sets of fans clashing with each other outside the stadium.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Pakistan enjoyed a good start, restricting Afghanistan to just 125 for the loss of 5 wickets. Good spells from Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz further solidified Pakistan’s position, containing the Afghan middle order under two hundred. Nevertheless, the tail-enders did manage to put up a final stand, bringing up the total to a respectable level.

Afghanistan set a target of two hundred and twenty-eight for Pakistan to chase after fifty overs. The former champions will first complete the task at hand, before facing Bangladesh in their final group game on July 5. They need to win both their remaining matches, and hope that England lose theirs, to make it through to the next round.