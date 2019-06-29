Cricket World Cup: Watch Indian fans hijack Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chant

India are the only team yet to lose a match in this year’s Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue have put in some brilliant performances, much to the delight of the fans. And the fans have now repaid the team by creating a new chant about their heroics, copying a very familiar Manchester United tune.

Indian fans have taken inspiration from Manchester United’s rendition of ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ to create a chant of their own. A group of fans was seen singing this chant out in the streets of England which goes something like this:

“Kohli’s at the wheel, tell me how good does it feel, we’ve got Jasprit, Dhoni and Bhuvi, Hardik Pandya he likes to Party, da da da da, da da da, da da da da, da da da, Team India they play to the dhol, we’ve won it all…. 1 2 3 4!“

The new chant will be used when India go up against England.

#ENGvIND Song for Sunday! 🎶 ‘Kohli’s at the wheel, tell me how good does it feel, we’ve got Jasprit, Dhoni and Bhuvi, Hardik Pandya he likes to Party, da da da da, da da da, da da da da, da da da, Team India they play to the dhol, we’ve won it all…. 1 2 3 4!’#CWC19 #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b343TNM64o — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 29, 2019

India will next meet England in the 2019 Cricket World Cup on June 30, in what will be their seventh group game. A win for the away side will secure a semi-final spot for them, while making things more difficult for the hosts. The Three Lions, meanwhile, will hope to break a losing streak, which has threatened to put their qualification hopes in danger.