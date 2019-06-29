Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – New Zealand vs Australia

New Zealand take on Australia in ODI 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

Along with India, these two teams have been the strongest in the tournament and today’s match promises to be a solid cricketing spectacle. Australia have already qualified for the semifinals but should still turn up with the intent to win.

These Aussie boys don’t do freebies.

New Zealand are on the the cusp of progression too and will try to seal their semifinal spot with a statement victory over their neighbouts.

As always, David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are the key men for the Aussies. All three of them are match winners on their days and will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going against New Zealand.

For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are ever important. Much of the batting hinges around Williamson’s ability to anchor the New Zealand innings and the fast bowler duo of Boult and Ferguson will be hoping to strike at regular intervals.

If the wicket grips and turns, Nathan Lyon’s off spin could come into play. Don’t underestimate the influence of slow left arm bowler Mitchell Santner too.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.