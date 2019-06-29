India vs England – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

India take on England on 30 June in what is a crunch match for the hosts. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, are still the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Fantasy predictions should be straightforward then, right? Wrong!

India are cantering towards the semifinals while England, after starting hot, have faltered with back to back defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia. So much so that a loss for them coupled with favourable results for Pakistan or Bangladesh could see the hosts slip out of the top 4.

On any given day, however, India and England are among the most talented teams playing in the tournament.

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks in the lead up to the match:

Virat Kohli: Predictable. The Indian captain has reeled off 4 half centuries back to back but still doesn’t stand among the top scorers in the tournament. Of course, that is also due to the fact that India have played two less games compared to the rest of the pack. But the world’s number one batsman is a no-brainer inclusion in your fantasy team.

Joe Root: Virat Kohli’s counterpart in England and one of the so-called ‘big four’ in world cricket at the moment. Root’s ability to stay composed under pressure and churn out runs at a brisk pace – all the while looking like he’s taking a leisurely stroll down the park – places him among one of the best batters in the world. 432 runs so far in the tournament speaks to that ability. An incredibly hard batsman to dislodge once he’s got his eye in.

Ben Stokes is genuinely one of the best all rounders in world cricket. It is believed that true all rounders would make it into a starting XI based purely on their batting and on their bowling. Ben Stokes would make the cut just based on his fielding as well. And he certainly makes this Dream XI.

Jofra Archer: The way he ambles up to the crease, you’d be forgiven for expecting gentle medium pace if you were the batter. But Jofra Archer features in the list of the 5 fastest bowlers this World Cup. He’s not just about pace either. 16 wickets in 7 matches prove that. Alongside Mark Wood, he arguably forms the most potent opening bowling combination of the tournament. 29 wickets combined in 7 games, those two have picked up.

Jasprit Bumrah: Another no-brainer inclusion in your Dream 11. Bumrah’s control, pace and uncanny ability to bowl an exceptionally heavy ball means that he’s any batsmen’s nightmare. When Virat Kohli wants wickets, at the beginning, middle or death, he tosses the ball to Bumrah. And you can rest assured he’d want wickets against England – all ten of them.

India vs England Dream 11 Fantasy picks: Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood