Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan play Afghanistan in ODI 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

Pakistan looked down and out after the India game. For all intents and purposes, it seemed like Australia, New Zealand, India and England had snapped up the semifinal spots.

Then, in truly Pakistani fashion, the subcontinental side produced a rousing comeback, reeling off back to back wins over New Zealand and South Africa.

England too slipped up and suddenly, that fourth spot looks imminently attainable.

Pakistan play Afghanistan in a match they should be winning. And if they do, they will head into their final group game against Bangladesh knowing that a win is enough to push them into the semifinals – of course, assuming that India do them a favour by beating England.

But it would do the men in green good to know that they retain some control over their destiny as they take on Afghanistan.

Afghanistan have fought valiantly in spots, namely against India, but have fallen short each and every time. 7 games and no victories to show so far, they would be looking for a morale boosting win against Pakistan to take home.

On paper though, this looks like a regulation win for Pakistan. Cricket ain’t played on paper, is it?

The match will begin at 10 AM (local time), 3 PM (IST) and 5:30 PM (SGT).

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.