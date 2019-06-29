Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway with several matches played already. We are now approaching the latter half of the competition Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to play in the thirty-sixth match of the tournament.

It will be a must-win clash for Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019 when they face Afghanistan. The South Asian side are still in the hunt for semi-final spot but need to win all their remaining matches while hoping England lose theirs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament and playing for pride.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan encounter is set to be played at the Headingley Carnegie and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman