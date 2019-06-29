Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Australia, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway with several matches played already. We are now approaching the latter half of the competition New Zealand and Australia are set to play in the thirty-seventh match of the tournament.

A local rivalry will be played at Lord’s on June 29, as New Zealand face Australia. The Blackcaps are looking to bounce back from a defeat and secure passage to the semifinals. Australia, who are already through to the next round, are looking to simply finish top of the table.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The New Zealand vs Australia encounter is set to be played in Lord’s in London and is scheduled to start at 1.30 PM local time (6 PM IST, 8.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham