Cricket World Cup 2019: England star issues warning to Virat Kohli

India win England in the Cricket World Cup 2019 next, in what is a crucial encounter for both sides. While India are looking to qualify for the semi-finals, England are trying to stabilize a sinking ship. Nevertheless, Moeen Ali has his eyes set on the match and taking the wicket of Virat Kohli.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has his eyes set on Virat Kohli’s wicket. Ali, while writing for the Guardian, says that he will look to do his job by getting him out.

“Virat knows he’s there to score runs for India, while I’m there to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it. I grew up playing against friends and cousins in the park and it was some of the most competitive cricket I have played. The key here is respect,” Ali wrote for the Guardian.

“We have known each other since our under-19 days but over the past couple of years, at Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have become good friends. I don’t want to pump his tyres up too much before a big game but he is a motivated, driven and dedicated cricketer.”

The two sides will meet in Edgbaston on June 30 for their Cricket World Cup encounter.