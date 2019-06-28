Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Social media divided over India’s Cricket World Cup away kit

India became the latest team to launch an away kit for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian jersey in question features an alternate colour for the very first time and not all were happy with it. Here’s how social media reacted to it. 

England’s match against India will see the latter wear an ‘away’ kit for the very first time. As such, Nike revealed the alternate navy and orange kit which the Indian team will be using for the Edgbaston-based encounter.

The jersey in question is predominantly orange, with the side panels, the shoulder panels, and the back made up of the same colour. A dark blue front panel completes the look, along with a collar of the same colour.

It’s safe to say that not everybody was happy with Nike’s effort for the new Indian kit. Some, on the other hand, were delighted and welcomed a positive change. Here are some of the best social reactions:

India will face England on June 30, knowing that a win would seal their passage to the semi-finals. England, on the other hand, are desperate for a positive result themselves, after losing both their previous matches.

