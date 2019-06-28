Social media divided over India’s Cricket World Cup away kit

India became the latest team to launch an away kit for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian jersey in question features an alternate colour for the very first time and not all were happy with it. Here’s how social media reacted to it.

England’s match against India will see the latter wear an ‘away’ kit for the very first time. As such, Nike revealed the alternate navy and orange kit which the Indian team will be using for the Edgbaston-based encounter.

The jersey in question is predominantly orange, with the side panels, the shoulder panels, and the back made up of the same colour. A dark blue front panel completes the look, along with a collar of the same colour.

It’s safe to say that not everybody was happy with Nike’s effort for the new Indian kit. Some, on the other hand, were delighted and welcomed a positive change. Here are some of the best social reactions:

The new India 'away' strip from Nike. I like it! Thanks @gauravkalra75! pic.twitter.com/GXPZiFHhEt — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 28, 2019

I didn't like the blue color in India's away jersey , it should've been solid orange jersey without any shade of blue .The problem here is India will likely use the blue trousers and blue pads since there is a shade of blue in the middle .It will be an ugly combination#CWC19 — Krishnanand Nair (@GKspeaking) June 28, 2019

India's eagerly anticipated orange away kit has certainly not disappointed #CWC19 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dKMM1TYOdE — Kaushal Shukla (@KasualShukla) June 28, 2019

Looks more like a training jersey – official images of India’s away jersey for World Cup 2019 via @Nike pic.twitter.com/qH5wLD6X25 — Samrat Chakraborty (@samratNDTV) June 28, 2019

ORANGE is the new Blue! Team INDIA’s new away jersey @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QSOJKQPDEu — BennySpeaks (@benny_speaks) June 28, 2019

India's away kit looking like Shivaji House or Raman House jersey from Kendriya Vidyalaya pic.twitter.com/5fBIpy1V6K — adrak (@ubercoolosis) June 28, 2019

India will face England on June 30, knowing that a win would seal their passage to the semi-finals. England, on the other hand, are desperate for a positive result themselves, after losing both their previous matches.