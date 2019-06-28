Cricket World Cup 2019: India’s away kit officially launched

The 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup has introduced the away kit rule for the first time. Teams are drawn ‘away’ have to wear their alternate colours. India will be sporting their away kit for the first time against hosts England on June 30. Here’s what the jersey looks like.

As revealed by prior leaks, India will sport a dark blue and orange jersey during their tie against England in the Cricket World Cup. This will be the first time that the Men in Blues have deviated from their set colour scheme.

India’s ney away kit will feature a dark blue panel up front, featuring the sponsor, the kit supplier logo, and the team badge. The rest of the kit, including the side and the back panels, will be orange in colour while the collar will also be in blue.

“Team India will debut its first-ever Away Kit in Birmingham on 30th June 2019. The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” said Nike in a statement (via News18).

“The new total orange and blue coloured Away Kits also moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a Multi-dimensional Slash Design and Movement approach.”

Meanwhile, orange wasn’t the only colour choice available to BCCI. An ICC spokesperson revealed that they had provided the Indian team with more options but they chose to stick with orange.

“Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India,” the ICC source said (via News18).

India will sport their away jersey against England in Edgbaston on June 30.