Rohit Sharma presents photographic evidence that he was not out against West Indies

India have been in superb form in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue are unbeaten so far and are one step away from the semi-finals. Their latest game against West Indies, however, started on a controversial note, with Rohit Sharma dismissed following a review.

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal against West Indies proved to be a controversial one. The Indian batsman was adjudged to have knicked the ball, which was then caught behind the wicket. However, Sharma has himself taken to Twitter to suggest otherwise. He has shared an image in which the ball is away from the bat as it travels behind into the wicketkeeper’s hands.

Originally declared not out, Rohit Sharma was finally made to walk back to the pavilion after West Indies took a review. The review itself divided opinions, with many fans claiming it not to be conclusive enough to reverse the umpire’s decision. Nevertheless, in this case, the third umpire’s word proved to be the law and the Indian opener was sent packing.

Sharma has failed to impress in the last two matches after making one hundred and forty against Pakistan. The Indian opener was dismissed for eighteen by West Indies and could only manage a single run against Afghanistan.

Nevertheless, Sharma will get a chance to shine again when India play England in their next match. The game will take place on June 30 in Edgbaston, where a win could send India through to the semi-finals.