West Indian bowler Sheldon Cottrell reacts to Mohammad Shami mimicking his ‘salute’ celebration at Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian quick Mohammad Shami mimicked Sheldon Cottrell’s celebration after the left arm bowler got out in the West Indies match, drawing a response from him.

Social media was split into two camps as some of them saw the funny side in Mohammad Shami’s celebration but the remainder took affront at him mocking a celebration perceived to be a tribute to the armed forces.

However the West Indian fast bowler, who read FOX Sports Asia’s article and replied to it, didn’t seem to mind much. In fact, he even stated (in hindi no less) that imitation was the sincerest form of flattery.

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai 😉 https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 28, 2019

Although India inflicted a sound defeat on West Indies that sent the Carribean side packing from the on-going Cricket World Cup, there has generally been healthy camaraderie between players from both camps thanks to the IPL.

Players like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are household names in India and are celebrated almost as much as the Indian cricketers.

As such, it was heartening to see Cottrell take Mohammad Shami’s actions in his stride and not make too much of the issue. Shami went on to pick up 4 wickets for 16 runs from just 6.2 overs in the match – his second 4 wicket haul on the bounce after coming into the side to replace an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.