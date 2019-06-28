Cricket World Cup 2019: Angry fans vandalise third umpire’s Wikipedia page after Rohit Sharma decision

During Thursday’s India-West Indies group stage clash in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed as a result of poor umpiring. The third umpire’s verdict to uphold Windies’ appeal for Rohit Sharma’s caught-behind was controversial and understandably irked a lot of fans.

A particular fan had a very “unique” approach when it came to exacting revenge on the third umpire, Englishman Michael Gough. The fan whose identity is unknown, made some edits to the Gough’s Wikipedia page, as you can see right here:

“In 2019, he was chosen to be the third umpire for the India vs. West Indies match. He is under fire for choosing to overturn the on-field umpiring decision of “not out” for Rohit Sharma without considering a replay of the ball and without conclusive evidence. It is of suspicion that he is biased for his host team, England, to reach the semi-finals as England had back-to-back humiliating defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia,” the fan wrote on Gough’s original Wikipedia page.

The news spread like wildfire, especially after another fan spotted the change and announced it via Twitter:



The changes made were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.

Speaking about the game, India posted a total of 268/7 in 50 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli (72), MS Dhoni (56 not out), KL Rahul (48) and Hardik Pandya (46). In reply, the Windies could post only 143 runs before they lost all their wickets. Mohammad Shami (4/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) were the best Indian bowlers in the game.

India’s next match is against England, on 30th June.