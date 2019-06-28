Fans slam Mohammad Shami for disrespecting the army after he mocked Sheldon Cottrell’s celebration during World Cup game

Mohammad Shami may have bowled brilliantly against West Indies, but his rendition of the Sheldon Cottrell ‘salute’ celebration is making waves on social media.

After Cottrell was dismissed, Shami mocked the big fast bowler with his own form of the trademark salute celebration, and it left us all in splits.



However, some fans aren’t all that pleased with it, as they believe that since Cottrell does the salute as a mark of respect for the armed forces, Shami might be disrespecting them.

Mohd Shami just mimicked Sheldon Cottrell’s march-and-salute routine after his wicket, much to his teammates amusement. It’s part of his tribute to his country’s armed forces, guys. Not cool, in my opinion. #CWC19 #INDvWI — ZENIA D’CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 27, 2019

Precisely. Just thinking about how the country would have erupted in flames if another country’s player had mimicked an Indian celebration that had an army connect. #Hypocrisy — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) June 27, 2019

Don’t kindle Cottrell he gives respect for his army. Shami shame of you #CWC19 — Varun Naik (@varunynaik) June 28, 2019

Great bowling shami but can’t support your trolling of Sheldon cottrell — malaynshuchakraborty (@iammalayanshu) June 28, 2019



However, most fans still support what Shami did in good fun and nothing else. But we leave it up to you. Did the Indian fast bowler need to pull out that celebration? It sure did leave its mark.