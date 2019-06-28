Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam Mohammad Shami for disrespecting the army after he mocked Sheldon Cottrell’s celebration during World Cup game

Mohammad Shami may have bowled brilliantly against West Indies, but his rendition of the Sheldon Cottrell ‘salute’ celebration is making waves on social media.

After Cottrell was dismissed, Shami mocked the big fast bowler with his own form of the trademark salute celebration, and it left us all in splits.


However, some fans aren’t all that pleased with it, as they believe that since Cottrell does the salute as a mark of respect for the armed forces, Shami might be disrespecting them.


However, most fans still support what Shami did in good fun and nothing else. But we leave it up to you. Did the Indian fast bowler need to pull out that celebration? It sure did leave its mark.

 

