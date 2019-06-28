Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Sri Lanka vs South Africa

There is a big match feel about Sri Lanka vs South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, as it could decide the fate of Sri Lanka in the tournament.

The Lankans need to win in order to keep up their hopes for qualification to the semifinals, while South Africa have been eliminated from the competition and are playing for pride.

This match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-street, England, and should see some fireworks considering how big a game it is for the Asian side involved.

Sri Lanka shocked England by defeating them, but South Africa can be ruthless at times, though their performance in this tournament has been far from good enough.

The 1996 World Cup Champions will look to the experience of Lasith Malinga once again, after his terrific spell of fast bowling against the home side.

The stage is set for the hugely important clash, and you can follow all the action right here on FOX Sports Asia.

The match will begin at 10 AM (local time), 3 PM (IST) and 5:30 PM (SGT).

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.