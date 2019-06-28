Virat Kohli reveals what he felt about MS Dhoni’s slow knock against West Indies in Cricket World Cup 2019

On Thursday, India crushed West Indies by 125 runs in their group-stage clash at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. After the game, India captain Virat Kohli defended MS Dhoni’s slow knock from earlier during the match, revealing that it sent them a proper message about the nature of the pitch.

Batting first, India posted a total of 268/7 in their allotted 50 overs as KL Rahul (48), Virat Kohli (72), MS Dhoni (56 not out) and Hardik Pandya (46) chipped in with sizeable contributions. The pitch was understandably not a track suited for batting as none of the Indian batsmen except Pandya scored at a strike rate over 100.

It was expected that India would have to bowl well if they wanted to defend their score and later on, they did exactly that as India cleaned West Indies up for 143 all-out in 34.2 overs. Mohammad Shami (6.2-0-16-4), Jasprit Bumrah (6-1-9-2) and Yuzvendra Chahal (7-0-39-2) led the wickets charts among Indian bowlers.

Virat Kohli emerged man-of-the-match for his handy knock of 72 runs in 82 balls (8 fours). Speaking in the post-match event, he shifted some of the attention to Dhoni, whose heroics in the last few overs became key for India while attempting to post a competitive total.

“When he (MS Dhoni) has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him. He has won us so many games,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added: “The best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs, he knows exactly how to get them. His experience, 8 out of 10 times has come good for us. We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket and follow their game plans. He has such a keen understanding of the game. Always sends us feedback, that you know 260 is a good score.”

“He’s a legend of the game. We all know that. Just hope he can continue,” Kohli concluded.

So far, Dhoni has copped a lot of criticism for his slow batting over the course of the ongoing World Cup. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman laboured his way to a 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan, before taking 61 deliveries to complete an unbeaten 56 on Thursday.