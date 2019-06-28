World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post India vs West Indies match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is officially now in its business end and the semifinal line up is slowly taking form. Australia are so far the only side to have booked a place for themselves in the last four and India are not too far behind.

Virat Kohli’s men maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament with a 125-runs victory over West Indies. While captain Virat Kohli was the star with the bat again, scoring his fourth fifty on the trot, Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, bagging another four wickets in the match.

Kohli returned into the top 10 run-getters list after the encounter while Sheldon Cottrell and Yuzvendra Chahal entered the top 10 wicket-takers list. Here’s a look at how players stand in terms of most runs scored and most wickets taken after the India vs West Indies match.