Fans hail dominant Team India as they crush West Indies by 125 runs in Cricket World Cup 2019

India were at their very best as they easily beat West Indies by an incredible margin of 125 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Fans were just as excited as the team that actually played the match, and shared their love for the nation on social media with some interesting reactions.
India thump west Indies to clinch their 5th win and extend their unbeaten run in the tournament . Well played. #INDVsWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ChjqSi16AG
— Parth (@Imparthmakwana1) June 27, 2019
The Unbeatables.. 🔥 INDIAA!!💯🦁 #IndVSWI pic.twitter.com/RAad2xAWG4
— tanya (@___tanyaa___) June 27, 2019
#virat to cottrell – bbyyee baby never mess with indians
🔥tit for tat #INDvsWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9AkLxGPM0k
— EPIC BLOGGER (@kush_blog) June 27, 2019
Congratulations team India. Only unbeaten team. Proud feel 😍 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/1AsasPYBmT
— Halwa (@ugly_bald_guy) June 27, 2019
India win by 125 runs 🎇🎇#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/sBNWpbHK5o
— sαճαɾí ղҽllαí sբc (@sabaritvl) June 27, 2019
#INDvsWI#IndvWI
Even after winning every match India is never at the top of the points table pic.twitter.com/0W3XbQPdvd
— Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) June 27, 2019
Its good to see you bowlers winning the games . And one more win will put a place in semfinal
Welldone team INDIA ,
Still we need to sort the problem of no 4 in batting . Dhoni has shut his haters mouth with the bat, how many time do we see this #Dhoni #INDvsWI #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/gvL1phApWu
— hameed (@iamhameed2207) June 27, 2019
Bhubaneswar Kumar after watching Mohammed Shami’s performance in the World Cup:#INDvsWI #WIvIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/eTciMfXZKQ
— Raunak Jalan (@Rjalan_CFC) June 27, 2019
Comprehensive & dominating victory for India🇮🇳👏🏻🤩#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/saEbizYL6T
— Sakshi T (@t_sakshi) June 27, 2019
Bring on England in the next game!