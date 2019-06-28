Fans hail dominant Team India as they crush West Indies by 125 runs in Cricket World Cup 2019

India were at their very best as they easily beat West Indies by an incredible margin of 125 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Fans were just as excited as the team that actually played the match, and shared their love for the nation on social media with some interesting reactions.

India thump west Indies to clinch their 5th win and extend their unbeaten run in the tournament . Well played. #INDVsWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ChjqSi16AG — Parth (@Imparthmakwana1) June 27, 2019

India win by 125 runs 🎇🎇#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/sBNWpbHK5o — sαճαɾí ղҽllαí sբc (@sabaritvl) June 27, 2019

#INDvsWI#IndvWI

Even after winning every match India is never at the top of the points table pic.twitter.com/0W3XbQPdvd — Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) June 27, 2019

Its good to see you bowlers winning the games . And one more win will put a place in semfinal

Welldone team INDIA ,

Still we need to sort the problem of no 4 in batting . Dhoni has shut his haters mouth with the bat, how many time do we see this #Dhoni #INDvsWI #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/gvL1phApWu — hameed (@iamhameed2207) June 27, 2019

Bring on England in the next game!