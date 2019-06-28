WATCH: Mohammed Shami copying Sheldon Cottrell’s salute celebration leaves India teammates in splits

India took on West Indies in the sixth match of their Cricket World Cup 2019 and beat them in all quarters to remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Batting first, courtesy fifties from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Team India posted 268 runs on the board for the Caribbean side to chase. However, the Men in Blue picked wickets in regular intervals and didn’t allow opponents’ chase to take off.

Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball as he bagged four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal got two apiece. India eventually won the match by 125 runs.

As Sheldon Cottrell, who was the ninth Windies batsman to be dismissed, walked off after Chahal trapped him in front of the stumps, Shami was seen copying his West Indies’ counterpart’s famous salute celebration.

This left his teammates, especially India captain Virat Kohli in splits. Watch the video here.

Cricket World cup 2019: Mohammed Shami copies Sheldon Cottrell’s salute celebration