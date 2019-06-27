World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni uses different bats during the same innings

If you saw the first innings of India vs West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is likely you witnessed MS Dhoni bludgeoning Oshane Thomas to the boundary in the final over. However, he used a special trick to do it.

Dhoni changed his bat before the final delivery of the innings was bowled, and out came Rishabh Pant with a host of options for the former Indian captain.

Dhoni settles on one bat, and then proceeds to smash Thomas for six to end the innings with a bang.

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni changes his bat and hits the next ball for six

This has become a trend with Dhoni in the World Cup, and has been noticed by a number of fans as well.

Interesting to see Dhoni changing bats.. does he need to change so many times? Could see two-three different endorsements #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Indro (@indraneel0) June 27, 2019

Oh another Dhoni bat change. #WIvIND — Ismail Mulla (@IsmailMulla) June 27, 2019

#INDvsWI change of bat for dhoni…. Don’t know why? — puneet kapil (@pk_kapil) June 27, 2019

Star Sports did reveal the real reason behind having different bats with separate sponsors, suggesting that there is a usual bat Dhoni uses to start off his innings, but then prefers using a bat that is lighter and has a wider handle.

This new bat is generally 20 grams or so lighter than the other one. Towards the end of his innings, he generally prefers to go back to a heavier bat. It is likely that this is exactly what MSD did against West Indies too.

“Dhoni asked for a lighter bat for the World Cup. We have shaved off 10 to 20 grams from his bat,” Somi Kohli said, who is the owner cricket kit company BAS.

Dhoni has been seen using BAS and Sunridges as the two bat sponsors in the World Cup, and it appears that his earlier sponsor Spartan was discarded recently.

According to Times of India, a number of cricketers stopped using Spartan due to a default in payment that ran into crores, which would explain why Spartan hasn’t been seen in this World Cup in the hands of Dhoni.