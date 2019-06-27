World Cup 2019: India legend Sourav Ganguly confirms Manchester United is his favourite club

It is no secret that cricket and football share a special relationship, and India legend Sourav Ganguly has shared his love for Manchester United during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, just echoing that emotion.

During the India vs West Indies World Cup game, Ganguly talked football with Harsha Bhogle in the commentary box, and spoke candidly about the sporting culture in and around Lancashire.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami removes Chris Gayle to give West Indies early blow in run chase

Having played county cricket in England, Ganguly revealed that he has seen a number of football matches at the Old Trafford football ground, while of course batting at the cricket ground too.

‘Dada’ has been a long-time supporter of the Red Devils, talking earlier about his love for Manchester United, and why exactly the Premier League giants are so special for him.

“Manchester United is my favourite club, especially when David Beckham used to play. Now the attachment is lesser, but its still there. When I went to play for Lancashire county, it was then that I fell in love with the Premier League, and Manchester United,” Ganguly once said to Xtra Time.

So it would weigh in with the fact that the former India captain is not only a huge United fan, but is also a big advocate for the sport, recently involved with ATK in the Indian Super League (ISL) as well.