Twitter trolls MS Dhoni for yet another sluggish innings in Cricket World Cup 2019

Former India captain MS Dhoni has received widespread criticism again for his sluggish batting, this time against West Indies, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

India finished the first innings at 268 but Dhoni was singled out for another sub-par performance which saw him waste multiple balls in the middle overs. Though he completed his half-century, it was only in the last over that he upped the tempo and sent Oshane Thomas for 16 runs.

He scored 56 runs off 61 deliveries and here’s how Twitter trolled Dhoni for his batting in the middle overs.

Dhoni wants to stay not out to resume batting in the next match #INDvsWI — E. (@EngineeRoholic) June 27, 2019

Dhoni has no idea about what is happening #INDvWI — Sushant (@Sushant196) June 27, 2019

20 off 40 balls.

Solid middle order batting by Dhoni.

Are we playing 1983 World Cup ?#INDvsWI — Amit (@Amit94157091) June 27, 2019

Dhoni should take retirement in middle of this innings#IndvWI — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) June 27, 2019

The Earth rotates. Fans rotate. Tops rotate. Even washing machines rotate. But Dhoni does not rotate — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) June 27, 2019

#INDvsWI

Other players : 20 ball 40 run

Dhoni : 40 ball 20 run pic.twitter.com/hiy9qOAYbT — P . SIKANDAR 🇮🇳 (@iampatuk) June 27, 2019

Look at dhoni…he cant even rotate strike…seriously🙄#INDvsWI — Delhi ka launda (@jst_kt) June 27, 2019

Hardik taking a single off the first ball of the over and Dhoni comes on strike? pic.twitter.com/1ZsYQdZcL8 — – (@Mehta_2020) June 27, 2019

Will Kohli and Shastri be brave enough to drop Dhoni — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 27, 2019

Dhoni plays another innings where he is unable to rotate strike. Meanwhile, his army of MSDians get set to go about asking the world who are they to comment on him. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 27, 2019