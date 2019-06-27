Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter trolls MS Dhoni for yet another sluggish innings in Cricket World Cup 2019

Former India captain MS Dhoni has received widespread criticism again for his sluggish batting, this time against West Indies, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

India finished the first innings at 268 but Dhoni was singled out for another sub-par performance which saw him waste multiple balls in the middle overs. Though he completed his half-century, it was only in the last over that he upped the tempo and sent Oshane Thomas for 16 runs.

He scored 56 runs off 61 deliveries and here’s how Twitter trolled Dhoni for his batting in the middle overs.

Comments