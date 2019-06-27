Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s world record to become fastest to 20,000 international runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to cross the 20,000 runs mark in international cricket. He broke Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s world record.

Before the West Indies match, Kohli needed another 37 runs in his next 36 innings to break Tendulkar-Lara’s record and expectedly, he did it in this match itself. He took 417 innings to cross the mark, bettering the joint record of Sachin and Lara of 453 innings.

He is also the third Indian after the Master Blaster and Rahul Dravid to amass 20,000 international runs.

Kohli is currently going strong against West Indies and completed his fourth 50 in a row!

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli completes his fourth World Cup 2019 fifty in a row

