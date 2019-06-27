Indian fans furious with third umpire’s decision to give Rohit Sharma out vs West Indies in World Cup 2019

India are currently taking on West Indies in their sixth Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter in Old Trafford, Manchester. Captain Virat Kohli chose to bat first after having won the toss.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the proceedings for Team India but when it seemed the duo are starting to up the gear, Rohit was dismissed after a controversial decision from the third umpire.

The Indian opener seemingly edged the Kemar Roach delivery and while the on-field official gave it a not out, Windies took a review, and the third umpire decided to overturn the decision. And the India fans were not happy with the decision at all!

WTF!! Ground umpire was also shocked on that decision. Terrible decision. #INDvsWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/y5tgkNDGso — Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@IamRs45Fc) June 27, 2019

Rohit sharma has been given out quickly without any conclusive evidence.. there was gap between bal and bat.

umpiring standards @ICC 🙏 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/I5bpD13kZz — ROHITism ™ (@ROHITism_) June 27, 2019

Even my 11-month old daughter would have more time to decide on that decision of Rohit Sharma. There is just too much at stake for third umpires to make mistakes — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma, in the dressing room, is having a close look at his dismissal. Was there an inside edge? He doesn’t think so!#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WIvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 27, 2019