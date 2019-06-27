Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Indian fans furious with third umpire’s decision to give Rohit Sharma out vs West Indies in World Cup 2019

India are currently taking on West Indies in their sixth Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter in Old Trafford, Manchester. Captain Virat Kohli chose to bat first after having won the toss.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the proceedings for Team India but when it seemed the duo are starting to up the gear, Rohit was dismissed after a controversial decision from the third umpire.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kemar Roach gets Rohit Sharma after controversial DRS decision

The Indian opener seemingly edged the Kemar Roach delivery and while the on-field official gave it a not out, Windies took a review, and the third umpire decided to overturn the decision. And the India fans were not happy with the decision at all!

 

