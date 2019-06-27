Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli wins the toss for India, playing XIs out

Team India take on West Indies in their sixth Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first.

A win against the Caribbean side would all but seal a spot for them in the semifinals with three matches left to play. There was a lot of debate surrounding Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness issues and whether he should replace Mohammed Shami if fully fit.

It is to be noted that Shami bagged a hat-trick in India’s match vs Afghanistan, which made many argue that he should be given another go in the XI. And that is what the Indian team management went with as they announced an unchanged XI for the match.

For West Indies, Sunil Ambris comes in for Evin Lewis and Fabian Allen replaces Ashley Nurse.

Here are the XIs in full:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas