MS Dhoni told to ‘improve’ his batting by India coach ahead of World Cup encounter against West Indies

India scraped by against Afghanistan in their previous World Cup group game and MS Dhoni, who plodded to a 52-ball 28, copped a lot of stick for his innings.

The famed Indian batting lineup only managed a paltry 224 against Afghanistan and it required a bit of magic from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami to ensure that the Men in Blue emerged unscathed.

A major talking point in the Indian innings was their inability to accelerate in the death overs and MS Dhoni, who consumed 52 balls for his 28, was held largely responsible for the slow finish.

Even Sachin Tendulkar came out to criticize the Indian wicket keeper’s ‘intent’ while batting.

Speaking to the press ahead of their next match against West Indies, Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun hinted that there had been dialogue behind the scenes between Dhoni and the coaching staff regarding improvements that he could make to his batting.

“There is a constant dialogue between all the batsmen, the support staff, the batting coach. The head coach — Ravi Shastri has a constant dialogue with all the coaches. I can’t really get into the brass tacks of what we discuss, but yes if I have to answer your question [about Dhoni’s batting], there is a constant dialogue for us to improve,” he said.