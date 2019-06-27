Pakistan fans pledge support for India ahead of crucial World Cup clash against England

Curious to know who Pakistan fans will support during the upcoming India-England group stage clash in the Cricket World Cup, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain asked the same question to his Twitter followers on Thursday. The responses to his tweet prove that the love between both countries is not lost, as Pak fans gathered to post encouraging messages for Team India.

Earlier on 26th June, Indian fans were present in large numbers to watch and support Pakistan during their must-win match against New Zealand. Less than twenty-four hours later, Pakistan fans reciprocated in equal measure to send a strong warning to team England.

Check out Hussain’s tweet right here:

Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019

And the following are some of the replies he got:

You know the answer Nas 😉 — Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) June 26, 2019

The another Neighbor also supporting to India..!!@BCBtigers ✌️✌ — Raihan Talukder (@RaihanTalukde) June 27, 2019

Definitely backing India 🇮🇳 for two reasons

1- they’re neighbours

2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

We want semi- final with india 🇮🇳.. — Tahir Rana🇵🇰 (@iamtahirrana) June 26, 2019

Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47 — zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) June 26, 2019

I will support to our neighbors against East India company — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 26, 2019

We support England’s defeat 😛 — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) June 26, 2019

Nasser it's not coming home yet again. — Muhammad Naeem Moin (@MNaeemMoin) June 26, 2019

With the above tweet, England once again became the reason for India’s and Pakistan’s unity – which is quite ironic given how the island nation was responsible for the separation both countries in the first place, several decades ago.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s convincing six-wicket against New Zealand yesterday suddenly opened up a whole new list of possibilities, as far as a qualification to the World Cup knockouts are concerned. Both Pakistan and England need to win both their remaining games now, if they would like to make it to the tournament semi-finals.

Hence, it can also be assumed that Pak fans want India to win the England encounter, solely because that will add to their own chances of qualifying to the knockouts.

Coming up next for India, is a high-profile group stage clash against West Indies at Manchester, on 27th June 2019.