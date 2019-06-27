LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs West Indies

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter between India and West Indies.

Team India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament now with Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand yesterday. They are also on course to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament without much of a fuss.

West Indies, on the other hand, started the World Cup in emphatic fashion but they cooled off as the tournament progressed and are now out of contention for one of the semifinal spots. Their best player Andre Russell has been ruled out of the tournament which doesn’t make things any better for them.

The India vs West Indies encounter is set to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 27, 2019. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the encounter right here and can catch the LIVE STREAM of the match on FOX Sports Asia as well.