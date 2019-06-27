Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs West Indies

India take on West Indies in ODI number 34 of the group stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with semifinal spots up for grabs.

India are virtually two wins away from a semifinal spot but a win could virtually guarantee their progression to the final four depending on other results.

West Indies, on the other hand, are desperate for points after managing only one win in the tournament so far.

The Carribean team needs to win all of its remaining matches convincingly and hope that other results go its way to make it out of the group stages and as such, there is everything to play for in this clash.

Virat Kohli and co. will look to keep their momentum as the only undefeated team in the tournament so far going with another victory but West Indies have dangerous players that can absolutely take the game away from opposition teams on their day.

It’s been a tournament of nearly-s for the Windies so far. Can they finally get over the line against a world class team like India and make a statement in the process?

Or will India’s application and skill prove too much to overcome?

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.