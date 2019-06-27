Sachin Tendulkar gives verdict on Bhuvi vs Shami ahead of India’s game against West Indies in Cricket World Cup 2019

Sachin Tendulkar donned his analyst hat and explained who he would pick between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami for India’s clash against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The master blaster explained that he would still go with first choice bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar if he’s fit and recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered against Pakistan.

This despite Shami’s impressive hattrick to wrap up the Afghanistan innings and bowl India to victory in their previous game.

“I would go for Bhuvi if he is fit, purely because of his ability to swing the ball. He can trouble the West Indies top-order with his swing,” said Sachin on Star Sports.

He then went on to explain that Chris Gayle, West Indies’ destructor-in-chief at the top of the order, is susceptible to the ball swinging away from him early on, justifying Bhuvi’s inclusion.

India take on West Indies in their 6th group game, having already won 4 of the 5 they have played till now. Another win would bring the Men in Blue to the cusp of semifinal qualification.

West Indies, on the other hand, face a must win game against India to have any chance of progressing in the tournament having won only one game so far.