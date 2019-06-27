Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies – hourly weather forecast

We are just a few hours away from the much-awaited India-West Indies encounter in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. With the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 am local time (3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT/HKT), stay tuned right here as we bring you all news regarding the weather in and around the venue.

The Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England will host the high-profile clash. Follow the updates below to know what the weather could be like in Manchester on 27th June, Thursday.

India vs West Indies, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 27th June, 10:30 am IST, 1:00 pm HKT, 5:00 am UK Time)

Earlier on 25th June, Team India had to train indoors as two days of continuous rain had soaked the outfield. However, the weather on 26th June provided relief for both sides, as India and West Indies conducted separate, full-fledged net sessions under clear skies.

#TeamIndia openers having a go at in the nets ahead of the game against West Indies.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Z19Nvt1Ux7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2019

Weather-forecasting website Accuweather reports that there are little to no chances of rain on Thursday as well, when the match will be held. It is likely to remain sunny throughout the day and one can definitely hope for a complete 100-over game, based on the data you can see in the charts displayed below:

As you can see, the temperature will be maintained between 11-20 degrees Celcius, which is quite normal for regular English conditions. There are predictions on cloud-cover during the late afternoon, but they are unlikely to bring rain or cause stoppages in play.