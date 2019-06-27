World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post Pakistan vs New Zealand match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is getting interesting by the day and with England faltering and Pakistan peaking at the right time, things are set to go right down to the wire.

Pakistan put up an all-round display of bowling, batting and fielding to see off New Zealand, who came into the match unbeaten, by six wickets. Shaheen Afridi took three wickets and Babar Azam got a well-crafted hundred to ensure Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals remain intact.

Babar broke into the top 10 run-getters of the tournament with this knock while New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson closed down the gap at the top of wicket-taking charts.

Here’s how players stand in terms of most runs scored and most wickets taken after the Pakistan vs New Zealand encounter.

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 500 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 496 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 476 runs Joe Root (England): 432 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 414 runs Babar Azam (Pakistan): 333 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 327 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Ben Stokes (England): 291 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 282 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)