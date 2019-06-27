Twitter hails Babar Azam as he becomes first Pakistan middle order batsman to score World Cup hundred after 1987

Powered by the performances of Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, Pakistan got the better of what was an undefeated New Zealand side to keep their Cricket World Cup 2019 hopes alive.

Afridi broke the Kiwis top order while Babar held on to one end to score Pakistan’s first century of this World Cup and ensure they cross the line with six wickets to spare. He also became the first middle-order batsman from the country to hit a century in a World Cup match after 32 years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win and Babar’s century!

What a player this Babar Azam is. Still coming of age and already, by some distance, Pakistan’s best batsman. And the selection of Haris Sohail is a game-changer. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2019

1st middle order batsmen from Pakistan to score a world cup hundred in 32 years — Pramod Nagesh (@pammimysore) June 26, 2019

🇵🇰 In 1992 🇵🇰 In 2019

Lost Lost

Won Won

NR NR

Lost Lost

Lost Lost

Won Won

Won Won#CWC19 #PAKvNZ #WeHaveWeWill #copied pic.twitter.com/MBH4zHjpHn — Hina Khan (@I_Am_Humanist) June 26, 2019

Pakistan has just woken up! #impressiveperformance — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 26, 2019