Twitter hails Babar Azam as he becomes first Pakistan middle order batsman to score World Cup hundred after 1987

Powered by the performances of Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, Pakistan got the better of what was an undefeated New Zealand side to keep their Cricket World Cup 2019 hopes alive.

Afridi broke the Kiwis top order while Babar held on to one end to score Pakistan’s first century of this World Cup and ensure they cross the line with six wickets to spare. He also became the first middle-order batsman from the country to hit a century in a World Cup match after 32 years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win and Babar’s century!

