Twitter hails Babar Azam as he becomes first Pakistan middle order batsman to score World Cup hundred after 1987

Powered by the performances of Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, Pakistan got the better of what was an undefeated New Zealand side to keep their Cricket World Cup 2019 hopes alive.
Afridi broke the Kiwis top order while Babar held on to one end to score Pakistan’s first century of this World Cup and ensure they cross the line with six wickets to spare. He also became the first middle-order batsman from the country to hit a century in a World Cup match after 32 years.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win and Babar’s century!
#PAKvNZ
history repeats itself….😎 pic.twitter.com/15dagPrecl
— psycho.. (@psycho27214513) June 26, 2019
What a player this Babar Azam is. Still coming of age and already, by some distance, Pakistan’s best batsman. And the selection of Haris Sohail is a game-changer.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2019
1st middle order batsmen from Pakistan to score a world cup hundred in 32 years
— Pramod Nagesh (@pammimysore) June 26, 2019
Class has 5 Letters so does Babar #PAKvNZ #CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/ovlSvNjDGf
— Ayush Gautam (@Ayushgtm05) June 26, 2019
They were unbeaten untill they met unpredictable 💚💚💚💚#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/8n9NWZZ0rF
— Μurshad🇵🇰 (@Oye_Dani_) June 26, 2019
🇵🇰 In 1992 🇵🇰 In 2019
Lost Lost
Won Won
NR NR
Lost Lost
Lost Lost
Won Won
Won Won#CWC19 #PAKvNZ #WeHaveWeWill #copied pic.twitter.com/MBH4zHjpHn
— Hina Khan (@I_Am_Humanist) June 26, 2019
Pakistan has just woken up! #impressiveperformance
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 26, 2019
Kal raat yeh log burger pizze nahi khaa rahe the, protein shake pee rahe the. #NZvPAK
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 26, 2019