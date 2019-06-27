Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies, where to watch, live stream, time, score, updates & predicted XI

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the thirty-fourth encounter of the tournament will see West Indies take on India.

While India have been unbeaten so far and comfortable in their chase of a semifinal spot, the Caribbean outfit are all but out of the tournament with only pride to play for. Here’s everything you need to know about the encounter.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies live telecast and streaming

The India vs West Indies encounter is set to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 27, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Predicted line ups

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah