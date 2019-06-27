Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies – Predicted line ups

The Cricket World Cup 2019 round robin stage has entered its fag end now with teams fighting it out for the four semifinal spots. While Australia have booked their place already, the three remaining slots are still up for grabs.

India have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, winning four of their five matches, with one being washed out. West Indies, on the other hand, started handsomely but ran out of steam and are now out of contention for any one of the top four spots.

Nevertheless, the Caribbean side will give their best against the Virat Kohli’s men and expect another close encounter in the World Cup 2019.

Team News

West Indies have lost their best player to injury in Andre Russell but Carlos Brathwaite’s performance in the match vs New Zealand would have given them some hope. India, on the other hand, are still unsure about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury situation and a decision might be taken just minutes before the match.

Predicted line ups

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah