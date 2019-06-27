Cricket World Cup 2019 |

World Cup 2019: Pakistan star breaks Virat Kohli’s record while leading chase vs New Zealand

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has left behind Virat Kohli to become the second fastest batsman to 3000 One-Day International runs. Babar achieved the feat during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 match vs New Zealand.

The Pakistan batsman crossed the 3000-runs mark in his 68th innings, finishing behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla who took 57 innings. Kohli, on the other hand, took 75 innings to cross the 3000-runs mark.

Interestingly, Babar has been faster than Kohli to 1000, 2000 and now 3000 runs marks.

 

 

The Pakistan number three batsman is currently leading the Pakistan chase against New Zealand, where the Asian giants need 238 runs to keep their semifinals hopes alive.

