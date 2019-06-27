World Cup 2019: Pakistan star breaks Virat Kohli’s record while leading chase vs New Zealand

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has left behind Virat Kohli to become the second fastest batsman to 3000 One-Day International runs. Babar achieved the feat during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 match vs New Zealand.

The Pakistan batsman crossed the 3000-runs mark in his 68th innings, finishing behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla who took 57 innings. Kohli, on the other hand, took 75 innings to cross the 3000-runs mark.

Interestingly, Babar has been faster than Kohli to 1000, 2000 and now 3000 runs marks.

3,000 ODI runs for Babar Azam 👏 👏 Only Hashim Amla has reached the landmark in fewer innings.#CWC19 | #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/GPaMSAO7lF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

Babar v Kohli in ODIs: 1000 runs – Babar 21 inns, Kohli 24 inns 2000 runs – Babar 45 inns, Kohli 53 inns 3000 runs – Babar 68 inns, Kohli 75 inns#PakvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 26, 2019

Fewest innings to 3000 ODI runs 57 Hashim Amla

68 BABAR AZAM

69 Viv Richards

72 G G Greenidge/ G Kirsten/ S Dhawan/ J Root#NZvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lonKN0dw1r — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam reaches the milestone of 3000 runs in ODIs: Average of 51.72

Hundreds 9

Fifties 14

Innings 68#CWC19 #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

The Pakistan number three batsman is currently leading the Pakistan chase against New Zealand, where the Asian giants need 238 runs to keep their semifinals hopes alive.