World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly comes in defence of MS Dhoni after Sachin Tendulkar’s criticism

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has come in defence of MS Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman came in for criticism following his knock vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhoni could only score 28 runs off 52 balls as India failed to register a high total against Afghanistan. Most of all, it was Sachin Tendulkar’s comments which enraged quite a few Dhoni fans.

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar had said while in conversation with India Today.

But after everything, Ganguly has come in defence of the World Cup-winning captain, saying Dhoni would eventually come good and that the performance vs Afghanistan was just one off.

“At the end of the day, MSD is a very good batsman and he will definitely prove that in this year’s World Cup 2019 as well despite his sticky form against Afghanistan. It’s just one match,” said Ganguly, as quoted by DNA.