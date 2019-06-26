World Cup 2019: Wasim Akram reveals the advice he gave Shaheen Afridi after youngster destroys New Zealand top order

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against New Zealand on the front foot. The duo of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir ruptured the Kiwi top order before James Neesham & Colin de Grandhomme pulled off a herculean rescue act.

After Amir had dismissed Martin Guptill, Afridi picked the next three wickets – Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. Shadab Khan then added Kane Williamson’s wicket to the list to reduce New Zealand to 83/5.

However, Neesham and Grandhomme applied themselves and ensured they have something to defend in the second innings. Pakistan need 238 runs to win.

While Afridi was busy destroying the NZ top order, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram revealed the tip he gave the youngster before the match which eventually helped him to bag three wickets.

“I asked him to change his length. He had been bowling too short. I told him to pitch the ball up and attack the batsman. It seems he did listen to my advice,” Akram said on commentary.