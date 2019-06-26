Similarities between the current Pakistan World Cup team and 1992 CWC-winning side are going viral

After an early hiccup against West Indies and defeat to arch-rival India, Pakistan have bounced back in style. First, they got the better of South Africa and are now on top of New Zealand in a crunch encounter at Edgbaston.

Right from the warm-ups up until now, the series of mind-boggling similarities between the World Cup 1992 Pakistan-winning team and World Cup 2019 side only keeps on increasing. The match against New Zealand has now sent them on overdrive.

The series of results for Pakistan in the World Cup has been exactly the same as that of 1992 CWC – lost, won, washout, lost, lost, won. Their seventh match was also a must-win like tonight’s encounter vs New Zealand and they went on to win that one.

Moreover, when Pakistan faced New Zealand in the 92 CWC, it was a must-win situation and the Kiwis were unbeaten until then. And Pakistan went on to win that encounter, and eventually the World Cup.

