World Cup 2019: India moves up a spot to dethrone England in latest ICC ODI rankings

Team India have had a great start to Cricket World Cup 2019 and are currently unbeaten in the ongoing tournament. And they have been rewarded for their consistent form!

The latest ICC ODI ranking has seen them overtake England for the top spot with a rating of 123. They have been benefitted by the hosts’ questionable form as well, who have lost three of their seven encounters in the tournament, thus losing a place.

This is the first time since May 2018 that England are no longer the top-ranked ODI side. The hosts follow India on the rankings with a rating of 122, New Zealand are third with 116, Australia fourth with 112 and South Africa complete the top 5 with a rating of 109.

Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (92), Sri Lanka (78), West Indies (78) and Afghanistan (60) complete the rankings.